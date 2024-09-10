WordLogic (OTCMKTS:WLGC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

WordLogic Co. (OTCMKTS:WLGC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. WordLogic shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

WordLogic Price Performance

About WordLogic

About WordLogic

WordLogic Corporation, a software company, develops, markets, licenses, and sells data entry software for handheld computing devices. The company offers predictive text solutions that accelerate the entry and retrieval of text and information for personal computing devices, including smartphones, tablets, hybrid touchscreen devices, wearables, and car systems.

