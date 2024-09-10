Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Rating Increased to Hold at New Street Research

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Worldline Stock Performance

Worldline stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

