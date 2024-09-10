Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,499 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,283,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,765.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,122,000 after buying an additional 882,505 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 725.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 907,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,444,000 after acquiring an additional 797,096 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Xcel Energy by 89.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,478,000 after acquiring an additional 724,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.