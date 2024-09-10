Zacks Research Comments on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on VAC. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NYSE:VAC opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $68.34 and a 12 month high of $108.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,872,000 after acquiring an additional 143,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,687,000 after acquiring an additional 207,938 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,613,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,698,000 after purchasing an additional 129,131 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

