Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 9,129 Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 93.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,073,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after buying an additional 2,447,543 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,696,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 739,902 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 65.9% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,368,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $19,835,000.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.96. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on STOK

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.