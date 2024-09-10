Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys New Shares in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,534,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 219,533 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 528,660 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 551.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 1,146,794 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth $1,510,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Xiangmin Cui purchased 336,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,003,884.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,175,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,203.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $740.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

