Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 479,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 142,446 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 604,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 182,052 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,643,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,520,901 shares in the company, valued at $45,842,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,520,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,842,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $38,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,587.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $582,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 474.33 and a beta of 1.06. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

