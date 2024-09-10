Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $163,000 Stock Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SANA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SANA stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.45. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

