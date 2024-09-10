Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,310 shares in the company, valued at $35,721,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.35. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $80.22.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCRI. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

