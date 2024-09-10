Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,837 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USM. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 200.8% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 212,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 141,713 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 659,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in United States Cellular by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

United States Cellular stock opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $60.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 0.48.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.96 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,855,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

