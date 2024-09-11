268,717 Shares in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 268,717 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Berry as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 905,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 113,933 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Berry by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,064 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry by 15.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 37,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $406.24 million, a P/E ratio of 528.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.38 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

In other news, CEO Fernando Araujo sold 33,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $211,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,939.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

