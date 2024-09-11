3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,217,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth $271,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,435 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

