502 Shares in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72. The company has a market cap of $200.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.