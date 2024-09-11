5,157 Shares in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 690,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 659,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 129,795 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 426,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 80,943 shares during the period. Finally, Rogco LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPHY opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

