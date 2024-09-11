5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Desjardins

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNP. Raymond James upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

VNP opened at C$7.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$622.44 million, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.57. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$2.99 and a 1 year high of C$7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$102.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.45 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.15%. Research analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.3715996 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00. Insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

