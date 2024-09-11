63,726 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,726 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

