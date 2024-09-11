Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Compass Point

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Compass Point from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.50, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 32.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.