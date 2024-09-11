Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 68,195 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,880,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 4,565.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 53.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 42.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Philip D. Moyer bought 32,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $149,678.17. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,490 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,328.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $866.64 million, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Vimeo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $104.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo Profile

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

