Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 694.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $167.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,288.05 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $171.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.88.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at $20,539,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $236,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

