Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 170,635 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,635 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.30% of CION Investment worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CION stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $619.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.19.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.36 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 48.50%.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

