Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 251,225 Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 239.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 150,544 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the second quarter valued at about $8,293,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $312,460.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 381,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,929,136.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $312,460.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 381,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,136.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,163,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,844,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,065,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,923. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CART opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. Maplebear’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Maplebear in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

