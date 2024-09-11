Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,010 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,217,009.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,217,009.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,750 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $114.15 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $114.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 433.33%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

