Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,641 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $688.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

