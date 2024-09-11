Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,370 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,091,000 after buying an additional 741,237 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,761,000 after buying an additional 142,689 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,091,000 after acquiring an additional 284,772 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,901,000 after acquiring an additional 87,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

EPD opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

