Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $10.20 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,467 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

NYSE:MOH opened at $332.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $282.96 and a one year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

