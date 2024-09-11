Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6,286.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,519 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 194.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,388 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,151,000 after purchasing an additional 132,635 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $365,933,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average of $111.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.