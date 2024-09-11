Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10,963.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,311 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Welltower by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,072,000 after acquiring an additional 523,656 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $128.99 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.77.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.58.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

