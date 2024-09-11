Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,399 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Yalla Group by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 269,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 166,043 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 115,632 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,577 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

Shares of YALA opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Yalla Group Limited has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 40.07%.

(Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.