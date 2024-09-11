Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 62,872 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,872 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Allison Transmission worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $92.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

