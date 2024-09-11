Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 605,324 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.97% of OraSure Technologies worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 46.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 179,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.05.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. Research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

