ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACVA opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $19.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.55.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.33 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 8,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $161,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 467,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,972,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 8,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $161,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 467,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 77,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,381,291.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,023,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,395,856. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,758,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,064 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 4.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after buying an additional 393,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 163,380 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after buying an additional 552,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.