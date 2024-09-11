Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Adicet Bio Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 77.5% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Adicet Bio by 74.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

