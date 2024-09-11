Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

