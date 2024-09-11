AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.45 and traded as low as C$1.20. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 49,595 shares traded.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Stock Down 1.6 %

About AKITA Drilling

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$47.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94.

(Get Free Report)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.