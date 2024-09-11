AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.45 and traded as low as C$1.20. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 49,595 shares traded.
Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.
