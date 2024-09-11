Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

