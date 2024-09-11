American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXL. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.