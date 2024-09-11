American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,829,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,646,000 after acquiring an additional 300,712 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,440,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

