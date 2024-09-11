Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 278.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,090 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,015,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 626,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

