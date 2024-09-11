Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $2,044,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON opened at $351.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $352.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

