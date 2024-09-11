Apple’s (AAPL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $203.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $220.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after buying an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $33,912,466,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,677,190,000 after buying an additional 2,096,360 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,531,834,000 after buying an additional 1,067,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,981,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,160,183,000 after buying an additional 2,785,807 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.