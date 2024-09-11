Apple’s (AAPL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating and issued a $247.61 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.62.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $220.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

