Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

APTO stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. Equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

