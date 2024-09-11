Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,892 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,732,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,520,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,920,000 after buying an additional 3,816,514 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ELAN opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

