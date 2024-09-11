Arizona State Retirement System Buys 749 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,650 shares of company stock worth $706,098 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WBS opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

