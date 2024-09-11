Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.08 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,466,000 after buying an additional 108,108 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $6,103,625. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.