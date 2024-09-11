Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 232.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 48,883 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 185,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $197.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.28. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.59 and a 52 week high of $223.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at $41,602,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.