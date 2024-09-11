Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $104.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $192,532.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,571,295. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.