Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Autoliv by 18.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Autoliv by 2.7% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Autoliv stock opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

