Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,127,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 327,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,543,000 after purchasing an additional 63,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $463.21 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.24 and its 200-day moving average is $437.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

