Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,138 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Match Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Match Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.